Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 9.1%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 2,712,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,120,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

GCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Gannett alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $463.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $814.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.