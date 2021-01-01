GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Price Up 7.5%

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 1,315,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 965,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

GLOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

Get GasLog alerts:

The company has a market cap of $353.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GasLog by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.