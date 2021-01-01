Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE:GTES opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.89. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.