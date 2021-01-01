GateToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.13 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $37.47 million and approximately $79.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00294850 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.01991078 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,285,911 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

