General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading Down 5.2%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s share price was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 695,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 210,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Operations Consulting and Products; and Capital Investments and Real Estate.The Operations Consulting and Products segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

