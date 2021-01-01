GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.92

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 12280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. KBC Group NV raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $962,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

