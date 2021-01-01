Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.
Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of GBCI opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.