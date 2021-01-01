Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.