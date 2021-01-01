Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

