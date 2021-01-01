Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 29th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

TSE:GWR opened at C$19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21. The company has a market cap of C$430.06 million and a P/E ratio of 380.80. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.37.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

