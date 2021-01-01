Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $62.06 Average PT from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after buying an additional 641,351 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $7,791,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.