GNY (GNY) 1-Day Volume Hits $87,873.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, GNY has traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar. GNY has a market cap of $28.20 million and $87,873.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00555307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00167291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049293 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

