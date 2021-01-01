GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.23. GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,550 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 10.12.

GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Investment Business and Mining Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as in the provision of business and consultancy services.

