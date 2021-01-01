Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $108.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.23 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $421.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.86 million to $425.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $423.60 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $462.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 890.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit