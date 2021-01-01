Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $108.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.23 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $421.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.86 million to $425.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $423.60 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $462.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 890.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

