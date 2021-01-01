Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Acquires $14,157.76 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Ryan M. Zink purchased 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,157.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,099.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit