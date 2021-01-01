Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Acquires $14,157.76 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Ryan M. Zink purchased 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,157.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,099.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

