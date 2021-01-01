GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GrafTech International stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.94. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock worth $89,726,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

