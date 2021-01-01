Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$8.19 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 322074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s payout ratio is -0.56%.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$496.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

