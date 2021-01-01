Graphcoin Price Up 55.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00194817 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026069 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 920.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.