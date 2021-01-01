Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $16.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 210,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.