Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos by 83.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Leidos by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $696,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

