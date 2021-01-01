Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Allegion worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

ALLE stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

