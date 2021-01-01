Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,872 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

NYSE AAP opened at $157.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.