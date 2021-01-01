Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,056 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,941 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

