Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,779 shares of company stock worth $846,559 in the last 90 days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 164,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.77. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.