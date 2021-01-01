Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Purchases 4,750 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.29 per share, for a total transaction of $234,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,425.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
