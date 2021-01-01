Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Purchases 4,750 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.29 per share, for a total transaction of $234,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,425.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.