GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Trading Up 6.4%

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 2,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 110,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Wert bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,135.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 14.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

