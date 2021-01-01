Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. 54,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 16,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

