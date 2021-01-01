Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $134.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,782.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,075,787 shares of company stock worth $715,648,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.88. 836,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,738. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

