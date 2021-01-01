Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRGLY. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

