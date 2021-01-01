Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Shares Gap Down to $274.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.00, but opened at $262.70. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 5,782 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The company has a market capitalization of £82.64 million and a PE ratio of 19.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.68.

In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones bought 38,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

About Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

