Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 7.1%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.20. 169,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 161,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research firms have commented on HROW. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $176.62 million, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Harrow Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Harrow Health by 64.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

