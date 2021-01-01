Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.37

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $28.44. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 295,626 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

