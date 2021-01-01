Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) a €16.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.65 ($11.35).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Monday. SAF-Holland SE has a one year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a one year high of €11.52 ($13.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.35 and its 200 day moving average is €7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $508.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

