Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s stock price rose 12.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 754,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 764,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO)

As of December 22, 2020, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was acquired by Arko Holdings Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

