Head-To-Head Contrast: PG&E (NYSE:PCG) & Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PG&E and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 0 5 8 0 2.62 Exelon 1 2 3 0 2.33

PG&E presently has a consensus target price of $14.09, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Exelon has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. Given PG&E’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than Exelon.

Profitability

This table compares PG&E and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E -37.92% 34.60% 2.26% Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55%

Risk & Volatility

PG&E has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PG&E and Exelon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $17.13 billion 1.44 -$7.64 billion $3.93 3.17 Exelon $34.44 billion 1.20 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.11

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than PG&E. PG&E is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 760 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,300 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

