Head to Head Contrast: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) & Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -22.56% -52.03% -12.02% Potbelly -11.22% -37.27% -6.38%

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Potbelly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.23 -$7.90 million $0.62 31.02 Potbelly $409.71 million 0.26 -$23.99 million ($0.10) -44.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Potbelly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2 3 0 0 1.60 Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 33.70%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Potbelly.

Volatility and Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Potbelly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Potbelly on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of February 25, 2020, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

