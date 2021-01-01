Head-To-Head Review: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) versus First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

17.9% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $80.13 million 3.20 $18.40 million $1.70 13.53 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 21.65% 7.69% 1.06% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 05, 2020, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

