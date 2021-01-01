Head-To-Head Review: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) & 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -46.21% -22.22% -12.83% GSE Systems -13.66% -14.06% -3.96%

2U has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 2U and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 4 10 0 2.71 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

2U presently has a consensus price target of $44.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2U and GSE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $574.67 million 5.02 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -19.91 GSE Systems $82.97 million 0.33 -$12.09 million N/A N/A

GSE Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GSE Systems beats 2U on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment. The company builds, delivers, and supports online graduate programs and certificates for working adults through its 2U Operating System, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services to university clients. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

