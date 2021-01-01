Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,142.68

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,142.68 ($14.93) and last traded at GBX 1,116 ($14.58), with a volume of 319476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,086 ($14.19).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 991.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 833.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £788.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

About Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.