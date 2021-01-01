Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CFO Sells $27,807.80 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HT opened at $7.89 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

