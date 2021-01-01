Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,700,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

