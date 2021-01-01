Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. National Securities began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

