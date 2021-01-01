Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRL. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.