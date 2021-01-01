Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

HWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.22.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

