Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 119,597 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

