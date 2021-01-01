Humaniq Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $27,956.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00310355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028587 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.