Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Analyst Recommendations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

