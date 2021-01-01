Idena Price Tops $0.0864 on Top Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Idena has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $44,982.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00556702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00166369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300694 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006888 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 61,827,647 coins and its circulating supply is 34,398,781 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

Buying and Selling Idena

Idena can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

