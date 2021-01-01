iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $312.20

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 312.20 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 51981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £619.82 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 5.72 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

