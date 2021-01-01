IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:POFNF) Trading 1.7% Higher

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:POFNF) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51.

IGM Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POFNF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.