Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) Shares Gap Down to $250.00

Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $250.00, but opened at $212.50. Ilika plc (IKA.L) shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 490,768 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Ilika plc (IKA.L) in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.12 million and a PE ratio of -68.33.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

